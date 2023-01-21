Prince Harry says Meghan Markle was 'pushed' into 'intense grills' in UK

Prince Harry tells in his book about the mistreatment of Meghan Markle at the hands of the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex in his book 'Spare' writes: "A bestselling book describes the day Special Forces came to our house, grabbed Meg, put her through several intense days of drills, pushing her into back seats and car boots, speeding away to safe houses." However, Harry wrote, Meghan "wasn't given one minute of training".

"On the contrary, the Palace floated the idea of not giving her any security at all because I was now sixth in line to the throne".

