Gisele Bündchen has ‘newfound energy’ for future after Tom Brady divorce

Gisele Bündchen is beginning to focus on herself following divorce from ex-husband Tom Brady after 13 years of marriage.

The Brazilian supermodel has been spending time exercising in Costa Rica with her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente after she finalised her divorce from the NFL player in October, 2022.

According to a source that told People Magazine, Gisele “loves Costa Rica, and feels good and healthy there. She is fit and keeping active.”

The source said, “She feels a sense of renewal with newfound energy and a happy future outlook. Her life was in flux for so long and now it is more settled. She is optimistic.”

Apart from keeping fit, the model, 42, is looking to jump back into work in a major way. She kicked off 2023 by starring in a new campaign with Louis Vuitton — her first since finalizing her divorce.

“She is super charged about her career in the next few months. She is busy making decisions and feels happy and more settled than she has in a long time.”

Following her divorce with Brady, with whom she shares son Benjamin Rein, 12, and daughter Vivian Lake, 9, the model was spotted Valente in Costa Rica along with her kids.

Since then, Gisele and Joaquim have been seen out several times alongside each other including running together in Costa Rica in January 2023, further sparking romance rumours between the two.

A source close to the model told People Magazine that Gisele is not putting a label on her situation with the jiu-jitsu instructor.

“Gisele adores and trusts [Joaquim] and has been spending a lot of time with him, but I don't think it's a traditional dating scenario,” the insider shared. “They have a deep personal relationship, and he is a teacher to her and the kids. Whether or not it will ever become more than that rests on the table.”