Saturday Jan 21 2023
Saturday Jan 21, 2023

‘What Alec Baldwin did is a tragedy’ tweet sparks reaction

A social media commentator is being slammed by netizens for posting a tweet in favour of Alec Baldwin after the director was charged with involuntary manslaughter over shooting of cameraman Halyna Hutchins in October 2021.

According to Daily Mail, Jeff Tiedrich – a New York-based graphic designer reacted to the decision by comparing Alec to Kyle Rittenhouse who shot and killed two Black Lives Matter protesters in August 2020.

“What Alec Baldwin did is a tragedy. what Kyle Rittenhouse did is murder. if you won't recognize the difference, I can't help you,” Jeff tweeted.

The post quickly went viral, garnering 87,000 likes and 15,000 responses.

The 65-year-old tweeted on Friday: “holy (expletive) if an actor accidentally discharging a gun while rehearsing for a movie has you (expletive) bricks, wait until you hear about the teenager who asked his mommy to drive him across state lines so he could deliberately fire into a crowd of protestors.”

Netizens reacted with anger to the tweet as one fan wrote: “Rittenhouse was a clear-cut case of self-defense and anyone who says otherwise is likely motivated by their personal animosity towards him.”

