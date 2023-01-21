 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 21 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles coronation: Prince Harry likely to ruin historic ceremony

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 21, 2023

King Charles coronation: Prince Harry likely to ruin historic ceremony

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry will not accept the invitation for King Charles coronation, a royal historian believes.

Hugo Vickers said Prince Harry will snub the invitation and will not accept it unless certain conditions are met that include an apology he seeks from the royal family.

The historian told Page Six, per IBT, "Harry has made it clear that he has certain conditions before he will accept any invitation. It is always possible to reconcile if both parties are willing to do so ... but I don't think the Harry side will budge."

However, he predicts that Prince Harry will ruin King Charles coronation if the Duke attends.

According to reports King Charles will invite Harry and his family to the coronation.

Royal expert Gareth Russell believes he is certain that King Charles will invite Harry and Meghan because they are still family after all.

He said, "We do know King Charles III has kept the invitation to the coronation open."

More From Entertainment:

Miley Cyrus 'Flowers' breaks Spotify record with 100 million-plus streams in a week

Miley Cyrus 'Flowers' breaks Spotify record with 100 million-plus streams in a week
Neil Young drops rift to praise David Crosby

Neil Young drops rift to praise David Crosby
‘What Alec Baldwin did is a tragedy’ tweet sparks reaction

‘What Alec Baldwin did is a tragedy’ tweet sparks reaction
Jeremy Renner ex-wife Sonni reaches out after his horrible accident

Jeremy Renner ex-wife Sonni reaches out after his horrible accident

Gisele Bündchen has ‘newfound energy’ for future after Tom Brady divorce

Gisele Bündchen has ‘newfound energy’ for future after Tom Brady divorce
‘Rust’ production to continue despite Alec Baldwin criminal charges: Insider

‘Rust’ production to continue despite Alec Baldwin criminal charges: Insider
Gigi Hadid offers fan rare appearance by daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid offers fan rare appearance by daughter Khai
Jennifer Coolidge gushes over ‘Shotgun Wedding’ co-star Jennifer Lopez: ‘She’s charming’

Jennifer Coolidge gushes over ‘Shotgun Wedding’ co-star Jennifer Lopez: ‘She’s charming’
Kim Kardashian teaches business sense to Harvard Students in Speech

Kim Kardashian teaches business sense to Harvard Students in Speech
Birth anniversary of Princess Diana's mother coincides with death anniversary of Queen's grandfather

Birth anniversary of Princess Diana's mother coincides with death anniversary of Queen's grandfather

Expert explains how Harry's book affected Archewell brand

Expert explains how Harry's book affected Archewell brand

Prince Harry was given mysterious 'blue box' by aunt after Princess Diana death

Prince Harry was given mysterious 'blue box' by aunt after Princess Diana death