Miley Cyrus 'Flowers' breaks Spotify record with 100 million-plus streams in a week

Miley Cyrus’ latest diss track Flowers has set a new popularity record after becoming the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history.

On Friday, the streaming platform announced that the song had broken its record with 100 million-plus streams in a single week.

For the first time in Spotify’s history, a song has been streamed more than 100 million times in seven days with Cyrus’s record racking up 101,838,799 streams since coming out 12 January.

“It’s been incredible watching ‘Flowers’ break the record for most streams in a single week,” Jana Coffey, Spotify’s artist and label partnerships lead, told Variety.

Flowers also surpassed K-Pop band BTS’ Butter, which set a then-record 99.37 million Spotify streams in its first seven days.

Cyrus’ latest made headlines as the song features several ‘digs’ at Cyrus’ ex-husband, Australian actor Liam Hemsworth.

Flowers lyrics also seemingly points toward past several high-profile events in the former couple's time together.

Cyrus and Liam dated on and off for over a decade, marrying in 2018 before divorcing a year later.

Cyrus fans noticed the brutal dig as the song was scheduled for release on 13 January 2023, which also happened to be Liam’s 33rd birthday.

Flowers’ album Endless Summer Vacation will release on March 10.