Saturday Jan 21 2023
Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter Riley Keough tribute to mom: Kim Kardashian reacts

Saturday Jan 21, 2023

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian and American actress Nicola Peltz have reacted to the touching tribute Riley Keough paid to mom Lisa Marie Presley ahead of public and private weekend memorials at Graceland.

Riley Keough, 33 the eldest daughter of Lisa Marie, took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of herself with her singer-songwriter mom, who died Jan. 12 at age 54.

In the monochrome photo, young Riley and Elvis's only daughter gaze lovingly at each other.

The Mad Max: Fury Road actress shared the post with simple red heart emoticon in the caption.

Nicola Peltz was the first to drop numerous heart emojis to Riley Keough’s tribute to mom.

Kim Kardashian also dropped an infinity emoji to show her support to Riley Keough.

Singer Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of the "King of Rock 'n' Roll," Elvis Presley, died earlier this month at the age of 54.

Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland, the Memphis mansion she inherited from her father.

