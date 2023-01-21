Alec Baldwin ‘can never prepare’ for his manslaughter charges: Insider

File Footage

Alec Baldwin has reportedly been working hard to stay as strong as possible for his wife and kids in the wake of the manslaughter charge.



Inside sources close to People Magazine brought these claims to light while addressing the couple's situation.

They started off by saying, “They were prepared for all outcomes, but nothing can quite prepare you for this. They are really leaning on each other and trying to keep their focus on the kids.”

Before concluding the source also added, “Hilaria has been Alec's rock throughout all of this, and to see him so distraught is heartbreaking for her.” So much so that she “is doing whatever she can to support him and they're doing their best to stay strong for the kids.”