Zayn Malik ex’s wedding photos spark reaction from Louis Tomlinson

Zayn Malik and his former One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson’s alleged rift took a new turn.

The Lemonade singer appeared to send a subtle brutal nod to Zayn, 33, amid their reportedly strained friendship.

The Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker’s former fiancee Perrie Edwards recently tied the knot and Louis, 34, was among those celebrating the occasion, reacting warmly to her wedding photos.

On Saturday, June 13, the former Little Mix star said “I do” to footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at the 16th-century white marble Igreja Matriz de Estoi church in Faro (the Algarve region).

Celebrations followed at the nearby Parrilla Natural restaurant, with around 70 close friends and family in attendance.

On Monday, June 16, Perrie, 32, shared her wedding photos on her official Instagram account.

She captioned the black and white series of photos, “Mr & Mrs Oxlade-Chamberlain [black heart emoji].”

This image shows the mother of two walking down the aisle in a laced-gown alongside her husband, who is wearing a classic black tuxedo.

Among other admirers and fellow singers, the Shout Out To My Ex songstress garnered love and support from her ex fiance’s old friend.

Louis hit the heart icon on Perrie’s latest post, sparking speculation among fans that it may have been a subtle reference to Zayn amid their reported tensions.