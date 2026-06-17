Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding list has one surprising twist

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s rumoured wedding may be packed with superstars, but according to new reports, some of the most unexpected names on the guest list are not famous at all.

While fans have been busy speculating about which celebrities might fill Madison Square Garden, insiders claim the couple has taken a refreshingly different approach behind the scenes.

According to TMZ, Swift and Kelce have reportedly invited people they have encountered throughout their careers – some of whom are not close friends and, in a few cases, barely know the couple personally.

Sources say several invitees were genuinely surprised to hear from the pair, having crossed paths with them only briefly while working on projects over the years.

The reported philosophy appears simple: if someone left a positive impression, they could earn a seat at one of the most talked-about events of the year.

Of course, there will still be plenty of star power. Industry executives, agents, managers, athletes and Hollywood heavyweights are all expected to be part of the celebration.

But insiders suggest the couple wanted the event to feel more personal than exclusive.

Adding to the intrigue, reports claim Swift and Kelce skipped traditional wedding invitations altogether. Instead, guests allegedly received direct calls and text messages, a move designed to keep details under wraps.

As previously reported, between 1,100 and 1,200 guests are expected to attend the July 3 celebration at Madison Square Garden, with the venue reportedly reserved for multiple days to accommodate setup and festivities.

If the reports are true, the biggest surprise may not be which celebrities show up – but which everyday people find themselves rubbing shoulders with them.

For a couple constantly surrounded by fame, that could be the most unexpected plot twist of all.