Grammys latest announcement gets scathing reaction

When does recognition start looking like segregation?

That's the question many BTS fans are asking after the Recording Academy introduced five new Grammy categories set to debut at the 69th Grammy Awards.

On paper, the move appears to be a major step toward acknowledging the massive influence of Asian music on the global stage.

However, for many fans, the announcement has reopened a years-long conversation about how Asian artists are recognized and whether they're truly being treated as equals.

The new category, Best Asian Pop Music Performance, will honour contemporary pop recordings from or widely recognized in Asian markets, including K-pop, J-pop, and C-pop.

The Academy also introduced Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance, Best Latin Song, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance, and Best Traditional Folk Album.

Almost immediately BTS ARMY flooded social media with criticism.

The timing of the announcement raised eyebrows among some the fandom as the group made a highly anticipated return and continues to prove themselves as one of the most successful acts in modern music.

"Suddenly, the very year BTS is back and breaking records, a new category appears," one fan wrote.

Others went further, urging the group to skip the awards entirely.

"They better not attend. They deserve better," another fan commented, while a third wrote, "They don't need their own category. They're not K-pop anymore—they're pop kings."

Some even suggested to boycott the Grammys and re-watch BTS Comeback at Gwanghwamun Square on Netflix or the boys should try do impromptu weverse live same time as grammys to see who got more views.”

Progress or Another Box?

At the heart of the backlash is a frustration that predates the new category itself.

For years, BTS fans have argued that the group had to clear a higher bar than many of their Western counterparts to earn Grammy recognition.

While BTS became one of the biggest-selling and most influential acts in the world; selling out stadiums, topping charts, and breaking countless records; their Grammy nominations came through Dynamite and Butter, two of the group's biggest English-language hits.

To many fans, that history makes the new category feel complicated.

The question being raised isn't whether Asian music deserves recognition. Most fans agree that it does. Instead, critics argue that creating a separate category risks suggesting Asian artists belong in a different lane, even after proving they can compete commercially and culturally on the same level as any global act.

"If Asian artists are good enough to dominate global charts, headline festivals, and shape culture worldwide, why aren't they simply competing in the same categories as everyone else?" has become a common sentiment across fan discussions.

After years of watching the group shatter barriers once thought impossible for non-English acts, many believe the goal should no longer be separate recognition, but equal recognition.