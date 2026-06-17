Charli XCX gives two-word response to Olivia Rodrigo’s new track

Olivia Rodrigo's girl squad obsessing over her newly released album just got a new addition.

Charli XCX is the latest A-list celebrity to join Olivia’s fan club in the wake of You Seem Pretty Sad For a Girl So In Love album debut.

A couple of days after the 23-year-old pop star dropped her new record on June 12, the Brat hitmaker praised one single from her 13-track project.

On early Tuesday morning, June 17, she shared a brief yet supportive post via her official X, formerly known as Twitter.

“maggots for brains is so good,” The Moment actress wrote.

Notably, Olivia released Maggots For Brains as the track four of her third studio album.

The song captures lovesickness like a zombie fog, inspired by Sex and the City's Miranda Hobbes and Steve Brady.

She built the track around a highly emotional moment where the characters are getting back together.

Miranda cries and admits, "Steve, anytime something funny happens, I just want to tell you."

Additionally, the record is split into two halves mapping a relationship from its giddy, euphoric early stages Drop Dead, Stupid Song to the agonizing decline of mistrust, distance, and eventual heartbreak.

Moreover, Olivia will embark on The Unraveled Tour, which includes 86 dates across North America and Europe, kicking off in September 2026.