Kate Middleton extends olive branch to Prince Harry?

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has seemingly extended an olive branch to her brother-in-law Prince Harry despite his criticism on the royal family in his memoir Spare and TV interviews.



According to Birmingham Mail, Kate Middleton offered an olive branch to Harry as she shared how her youngest son Prince Louis has inherited a trait from his uncle, the Duke of Sussex.

Prince William’s sweetheart revealed that Prince Louis is a keen rugby player as she joined England's wheelchair rugby league team to celebrate their World Cup title.

Kate Middleton said: "We're always slightly competitive with each other. They all love sport and Louis is mad about rugby.”

Harry is also a keen rugby fan himself.

Later, the Princess of Wales took to Instagram and shared a photo with the team, saying “A delight to celebrate with @englandrugbyleague’s Wheelchair World Champions and their families today.

“This history-making, record-breaking team are champions on and off the pitch. Well played!”



