Kim Kardashian bashed by Twitter trolls over two-hour Harvard Speech

Kim Kardashian surprised the students of Harvard Business School with a visit to Boston on Friday, January 20.

The reality star, 42, had made an unexpected visit as a guest lecturer for a direct-to-consumer for a two-hour long session, according to NBC Boston. The outlet also shared footage of Kardashian leaving the university after spending nearly two hours discussing her business ventures in a classroom.

According to the comments tweeted by Eli Rosenberg of NBC10 Boston from the students present in the classroom, Kardashian got an “A” after the lecture, via New York Post.

Another unaffiliated quote read, “Just to learn from someone who has built such a successful business was really exciting.”

While the attendees may have appreciated the SKIMS owner shedding light on business, many others were quick to criticise the reality star for not having much to offer.

Twitter trolls slammed the lawyer in training — and Harvard itself — for inviting the “talentless” businesswoman in the first place.

“This is hilarious. @KimKardashian can’t spell @Harvard,” wrote one critic.

Another wrote sarcastically, “We learned a ton. Oh ya def sounds legit. With no one to go with quote.”

“Stop letting Hollywood into these spaces. It is not good for the future,” wrote another.

“And just like that a centuries old debate is settled. Yale > Harvard,” a Twitter user took a jab at the school.

“The words ‘Kardashian’ and ‘Harvard’ should never appear in the same sentence…..ever,” another stated, while one commenter added, “I’d hate to pay that Harvard tuition $$$$ to only get her as a speaker. Do Better, Harvard.”

One critic replied to TMZ sharing the news of the lecture, “Kim Kardashian was born into wealth. Attempted to use a s-x tape to launch an acting or singing career; neither launched. Kim K was wealthy enough to make a scripted reality TV show work because she & her family are shameless. Harvard is just as tacky as the Kardashians now.”

While Kardashian did not visit Harvard Law School — despite her actively studying to become a lawyer — she did recreate Reese Witherspoon’s Legally Blonde Harvard admissions video for Halloween in 2019. She also accompanied her then-fiancé Kanye West when he spoke at Harvard Graduate School of Design in 2013, per New York Post.