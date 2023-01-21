Miley Cyrus fans says golden dress in ‘Flowers’ points to Jennifer Lawrence

Miley Cyrus’ new single Flowers made a lot of buzz as it released on January 13th, 2023, which also happens to be her ex-husband’s Liam Hemsworth’s birthday.

Fans were quick to pick up on some clear ques that alluded to her relationship with the actor, 33. Liam and Miley first hit it off on the set of their movie, The Last Song, back in 2009, and they wound up staying together — albeit on and off — for a decade.

In the first line of the song, Miley sings, “We were good / We were gold / Kind of dream that can’t be sold,” Cyrus sings. “We were right / ‘Til we weren’t / Built a home and watched it burn.”

The lyrics alluded to the multimillion-dollar Malibu home she shared with Hemsworth being destroyed in a 2018 wildfire while also detailing how their relationship crumbled over time.

However, according to BuzzFeed, fans uncovered another Easter egg for Miley and Liam’s relationship, which is Hemsworth’s Hunger Games co-star Jennifer Lawrence.

Some fans believed that Miley’s golden dress is a pointed nod to Liam’s former Hunger Games co-star Jennifer Lawrence. They pointed out online that the vintage number bears a resemblance to a Prabal Gurung dress that J. Law wore alongside Liam at the LA premiere of the first movie back in 2012.

To prove their theories, fans uncovered a clip from Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2017, in which Lawrence admitted to kissing the Aussie actor. This affirmed the fans that Cyrus may have dropped hints about her in the music video.

In the video clip, Andy asks, “It has recently been rumoured that you and Liam Hemsworth had some PDA at the Waverly Inn. Have you two ever kissed when the cameras weren’t rolling?”

Jennifer responds, “Liam and I grew up together. Liam’s real hot. What would you have done?” before adding “Yeah, I have.”

However, according to the media reports, Liam and Miley have been quite on and off during their relationship, which means it may not have been Miley’s subtle nod to the betrayal.

The Jennifer Lawrence theory was also rebuffed when an old tweet of Cyrus from 2019 resurfaced, where she said, that her split from Liam was never over cheating.

“I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.”