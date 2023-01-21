 
Saturday Jan 21 2023
One of Princess Diana's 'most favorite dresses' features at upcoming auction

Saturday Jan 21, 2023

A purple velvet, strapless evening gown worn by Princess Diana is expected to bring in $80,000 to $120,000 when it hits the auction block later this month at Sotheby’s New York.

Designed by society dressmaker Victor Edelstein for his Autumn 1989 collection, it was worn by the Princess of Wales in a royal portrait alongside King Charles in 1991. It has a tulip-shaped stiffened skirt, augmented by three paste buttons at the back.

“This dress… is one of the most famous dresses. Also, one of her [Diana’s] most favorite dresses she ever had,” said Sotheby’s Global Head of Fashion and Accessories, Cynthia Houlton. “It was famously photographed in 1997 by Mario Testino as featured in 'Vanity Fair.'”

In her interview, Houlton acknowledged how increased attention for the UK Royal Family amid Prince Harry's media tour can only help sales.

Diana's ball gown will feature at Sotheby New York's upcoming auction ‘The One’, which brings together a variety of objects from antiquity to the present-day fashion and entertainment worlds.

“We're basically looking at excellence in craft, in human endeavor or in achievement,” said Sotheby’s Vice President, Head of Streetwear and Modern Collectives, Brahm Wachter, describing the collection.

The live auction will take place in New York on January 27. (Reuters)

