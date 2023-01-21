 
Saturday Jan 21 2023
Neil Young pays tribute to late band member David Crosby

Neil Young shared an emotional note on his website remembering his late bandmate from the band Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, David Crosby, after he died this Thursday, as reported by Fox News.

Neil and Crosby had multiple rifts before David's death. The two experienced multiple years of tension after Crosby made comments about Young's wife which he admitted to regretting later.

Neil wrote, "David is gone, but his music lives on. The soul of CSNY, David's voice and energy were at the heart of our band. His singing with Graham was so memorable, their duo spot a highlight of so many of our shows."

He further wrote, "We had so many great times, especially in the early years. Crosby was a very supportive friend in my early life, as we bit off big pieces of our experience together. David was the catalyst of many things."

David Crosby died this Thursday at the age of 81 and he is survived by five of his children.

