Sunday Jan 22 2023
Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana snapped shooting for upcoming thriller series 'Lioness' in Spain

Sunday Jan 22, 2023

Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña were snapped filming their Paramount+ series Lioness in Mallorca, Spain.

On Saturday, January 21, Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña shot scenes at an airport hangar on the Balearic island.

As per Daily Mail, Kidman, 55, covered her business attire in a gray down jacket and completed her look with a pair of black leather shoes, wearing her blonde locks pulled back in a bun.

Meanwhile, Saldaña appeared to be reading her lines in the pictures released, dressed in a sleek gray suit and pulling her long hair back in a ponytail.

Both Kidman and Saldaña are not only starring but also serving as the executive producers of the series.

The Paramount+ show, created by Yellowstone showrunner Taylor Sheridan, is based on a real-life CIA program.

Brittney Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, will guest-star as Kamal, an unapologetic womaniser. 

