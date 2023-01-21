Gabrielle Union responds to the criticism over infidelity remarks

Gabrielle Union has recently reacted to the critics for slamming her over infidelity remarks.



The actress appeared on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast on Thursday where she called infidelity as “the spoils of riches”.

While addressing this issue during her appearance at the Season 3 premiere of Apple TV+'s drama series Truth Be Told, Union told Entertainment Tonight, "If you are gonna get your panties in a twist about something I've been talking about since 2005 — in not one but two New York Times best-selling books — at least listen to the whole thing.”

“Just so you know where your anger actually is,” she added.

Union also described the criticism as an example of unequal gender expectations, the actress pointed out, “I think people really felt anger that a woman would dare be just as dysfunctional as a man.”

“Because that's what I called it. And stupid!” she quipped.

For the uninitiated, Union, who is married to Dwayne Wade, spoke up about her first marriage to Chris Howard on Armchair podcast.

Union called the former relationship as “dysfunctional from day one” which is why, she felt “entitled” to cheat in her first marriage.

Justifying her infidelity, Union commented, “I was paying all the bills, I was working and I felt like that's what comes with it.”

She continued, “Like my dad before me, whoever has the most gets to do whatever the hell they want, is what I thought.”

Union stated that at the time, she wanted to have “certain kinds of guys like me and want me”, as she added, “this made me feel like I was worthy and good and valuable and deserving”.