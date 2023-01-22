CBS show 'NCIS: Los Angeles' set to finish with season 14

NCIS: Los Angeles, CBS longest-running show and a spinoff of the original NCIS, is set to end with season 14.

According to Deadline, the show's cancellation news will inform to the cast and crew on Friday.

The show stars Chris O'Donnell, LL Cool J, Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Medalion Rahimi, Caleb Castille, and Gerald McRaney are agents in Los Angeles' NCIS division, with the duty of detaining criminals who are a threat to the nation's security.

The report further adds that crime drama cancellation is expected due to the expensive budget and CBS set to go for financial austerity.

Created by Shane Brennan in 2009, NCIS: Los Angeles has had constantly strong ratings during its run and is the top show in its time slot, averaging around 6 million viewers.

The series season finale will premiere on May 14. "We look forward to delivering an end to the series that is both satisfying and does justice to these beloved characters," said Executive Producer and showrunner R. Scott Gemmill.