Will Prince Harry prefer TV role over King Charles coronation?

Prince Harry said in his recent interview that he was approached by his family to confirm he would attend King Charles'coronation.

Harry said he refused to confirm that he would attend the event because he was invited before the release of his book.

According to the British media, while the monarch is keen for Harry to be on the guest list, but it is still not clear whether this will be possible.

The UK's Daily Express reported that two major US TV networks are trying to lure Harry away with a deal to host their coverage of the event.

The report said the TV channels are preparing multi-million dollar offers for him to join their commentary teams if he decides not to attend the Coronation, according to highly placed studio sources.

Meanwhile, the Palace has announced coronation weekend plans for Saturday May 6 to Monday May 8 2023.