 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Will Prince Harry prefer TV role over King Charles coronation?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 22, 2023

Will Prince Harry prefer TV role over King Charles coronation?

Prince Harry said in his recent interview that he was approached by his family to confirm he would attend King Charles'coronation.

Harry said he refused to confirm that he would attend the event because he was invited before the release of his book.

According to the British media, while the monarch is keen for Harry to be on the guest list, but it is still not clear whether this will be possible.

The UK's Daily Express reported that two major US TV networks are trying to lure Harry away with a deal to host their coverage of the event.

The report said the TV channels are preparing multi-million dollar offers for him to join their commentary teams if he decides not to attend the Coronation, according to highly placed studio sources.

Meanwhile, the Palace has announced coronation weekend plans for Saturday May 6 to Monday May 8 2023.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles coronation: full details of events

King Charles coronation: full details of events

King Charles Coronation Weekend plans announced

King Charles Coronation Weekend plans announced

Kylie Jenner officially announces name of son, drops FIRST picture

Kylie Jenner officially announces name of son, drops FIRST picture
Johnny Depp starts following Brooke Shields who says she was raped as a young actress

Johnny Depp starts following Brooke Shields who says she was raped as a young actress

CBS show 'NCIS: Los Angeles' set to finish with season 14

CBS show 'NCIS: Los Angeles' set to finish with season 14
Julie Bowen speaks out about her teenage eating disorder

Julie Bowen speaks out about her teenage eating disorder
Brooke Shields details about her sexual assault in new documentary Pretty Baby

Brooke Shields details about her sexual assault in new documentary Pretty Baby
Anna Kendrick gets candid about Twilight costars becoming ‘most famous people’

Anna Kendrick gets candid about Twilight costars becoming ‘most famous people’
Jennifer Coolidge discusses her love life and alienation in Hollywood

Jennifer Coolidge discusses her love life and alienation in Hollywood
Mel B finds Special Forces show ‘empowering after 10-year abusive marriage

Mel B finds Special Forces show ‘empowering after 10-year abusive marriage
Gabrielle Union responds to the criticism over infidelity remarks

Gabrielle Union responds to the criticism over infidelity remarks
Reese Witherspoon calls Apple TV’s new series Truth Be Told ‘thrilling': Photos

Reese Witherspoon calls Apple TV’s new series Truth Be Told ‘thrilling': Photos