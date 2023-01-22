 
Sunday Jan 22 2023
Sunday Jan 22, 2023

Alec Baldwin ‘needs to settle’ or face the wrath of a jury: report

Alec Baldwin has just been urged by legal experts not to take his manslaughter charge to court because he’ll be ‘in jeopardy’.

Former Los Angeles County prosecutor Joshua Ritter offered insight into the best-case scenario for Baldwin.

Her admissions have come during the course of an interview with Fox News Digital.

“The most likely way this ends up is for Baldwin to settle the case before the trial,” she began by saying.

“The only way the case against Baldwin doesn’t end in a plea agreement is if his defense team feels that they have a very strong defense.”

“Otherwise, they wouldn’t want to put themselves in that type of jeopardy by placing this in the hands of a jury.”

Ritter also went on to warn, “Baldwin is looking at a possible sentence of 18 months for the underlying charge of involuntary manslaughter and five years for using a gun. I’d be shocked if Baldwin spends five years in prison as a result of this. But that’s the problem with these mandatory minimum sentencing laws.”

“They sometimes give judges very little discretion as to what they can do if a person is convicted by a jury.”

