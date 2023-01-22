 
Sunday Jan 22 2023
Hailey Bieber debuts dramatic new bob, ‘Oops’

Sunday Jan 22, 2023

Hailey Bieber continues to wow fans with her stunning fashion and style moments. The diva has once again dropped jaws after debuting her new hairdo, a dramatic bob cut.

On Saturday, the runway queen, 26, showed off her new bob cut to her more than 11 million TikTok followers.

Hailey jokingly captioned the clip, “oops,” and added a string of fun emoticons. The video clip has been liked more than 374,000 times.

The video begins with the model rocking her blue sneakers and then panning the camera to her backyard. She then flips the video, showing off her new blunt bob.

Hailey was seen donning a chic pair of shades and a black leather University of Miami jacket.

Hailey’s latest hair transformation in the new year prompted a slew of her 11 million TikTok fans and followers to praise the fashion diva for her style.

Hailey’s latest post came a day after she was spotted with husband Justin Bieber in Los Angeles.

