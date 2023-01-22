 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry has ‘shot himself in the foot’: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 22, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry’s decision to release his memoir has just been branded a ‘hatchet job’ that will ‘only turn him into a pariah’.

Royal commentator and expert Nile Gardiner issued this warning during his interview with Express UK.

He claimed, “Harry's book is a desperate and deeply cynical attack on the Royal Family which has clearly backfired in a massive way.”

“The backlash against the book has been absolutely spectacular. Harry is now a pariah in the UK and also increasingly unpopular in the US.”

“He has really shot himself in the foot with his hatchet job memoir. It has been a spectacular own goal for Harry.”

Mr Gardiner even went as far as to call Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, “the most unpopular couple in the modern history of the British monarchy.”

