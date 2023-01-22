 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 22 2023
By
Web Desk

What will Kate Middleton's role be when Prince William ascends to the throne?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 22, 2023

Prince William, the heir to the throne, is reportedly preparing for his future duties amid speculations that his father King Charles could abdicate for him.

The Prince of Wales has ostensibly been training to become King for his entire life, but fans have started speculating about his wife Kate Middleton's role when William's ascends to the throne.

As per royal tradition, the wife of the King is known as the Queen consort. To most of the world, Kate will hold the title of Queen Catherine, according to expert and author of the blog Royal Musings Marlene Koenig. 

The royal family's website shares a key difference between the wives of Kings and the husbands of Queens: "If the new Sovereign is a Queen, her consort is not crowned or anointed at the coronation ceremony." 

Similarly, while the wives of Kings can be Queens, the husbands of Queens cannot be Kings. 

But Kings, as per traditions always reign, whereas Queen can be a symbolic title, as it will be in the case of Queen Catherine.

Before King Charles III's wife  Camilla, the most recent British Queen consort was Elizabeth II's mother, Queen Elizabeth. Following the death of her husband King George VI, she opted to assume the title of the Queen Mother, so that she would not be confused with her daughter, Queen Elizabeth II.

The princess of Wales title could become the Queen Mother later in life. "When [Prince] George is King (if Catherine is still alive), she can choose to be styled as HM Queen Catherine, the Queen Mother," according to Marlene Koenig.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles, royal family destroy Prince Harry and Meghan's 'ill-conceived game plan'

King Charles, royal family destroy Prince Harry and Meghan's 'ill-conceived game plan'
Cheryl shot down claims that fans were left 'queuing in the cold due to a late start' of her West End debut

Cheryl shot down claims that fans were left 'queuing in the cold due to a late start' of her West End debut
Riley Keough's husband reveals they have a daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute

Riley Keough's husband reveals they have a daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute
Netflix 'The Glory' star Song Hye Kyo shares one regret while filming the series

Netflix 'The Glory' star Song Hye Kyo shares one regret while filming the series
King Charles, Queen Camilla’s royal shakeup leaves staff ‘confused, busy’

King Charles, Queen Camilla’s royal shakeup leaves staff ‘confused, busy’
King Charles sets tongues wagging with silence about Jacinda Ardern's resignation

King Charles sets tongues wagging with silence about Jacinda Ardern's resignation

Beyoncé attracted many A-list stars to her starry '$24million performance' night: Check out the list and images

Beyoncé attracted many A-list stars to her starry '$24million performance' night: Check out the list and images
Dolly Parton says an actress would need her spirit to play her on screen

Dolly Parton says an actress would need her spirit to play her on screen
Taylor Kinney stepping away from Chicago Fire

Taylor Kinney stepping away from Chicago Fire
Victoria Beckham calls 'Love Island' host Maya Jama as Posh's 'muse'

Victoria Beckham calls 'Love Island' host Maya Jama as Posh's 'muse'
Zoey Deutch gives beau Jimmy Tatro a kiss as she turns up for support at the 'Theater Camp' premiere party

Zoey Deutch gives beau Jimmy Tatro a kiss as she turns up for support at the 'Theater Camp' premiere party

King Charles says final goodbye to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?

King Charles says final goodbye to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?