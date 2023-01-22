What will Kate Middleton's role be when Prince William ascends to the throne?

Prince William, the heir to the throne, is reportedly preparing for his future duties amid speculations that his father King Charles could abdicate for him.



The Prince of Wales has ostensibly been training to become King for his entire life, but fans have started speculating about his wife Kate Middleton's role when William's ascends to the throne.



As per royal tradition, the wife of the King is known as the Queen consort. To most of the world, Kate will hold the title of Queen Catherine, according to expert and author of the blog Royal Musings Marlene Koenig.



The royal family's website shares a key difference between the wives of Kings and the husbands of Queens: "If the new Sovereign is a Queen, her consort is not crowned or anointed at the coronation ceremony."



Similarly, while the wives of Kings can be Queens, the husbands of Queens cannot be Kings.

But Kings, as per traditions always reign, whereas Queen can be a symbolic title, as it will be in the case of Queen Catherine.

Before King Charles III's wife Camilla, the most recent British Queen consort was Elizabeth II's mother, Queen Elizabeth. Following the death of her husband King George VI, she opted to assume the title of the Queen Mother, so that she would not be confused with her daughter, Queen Elizabeth II.



The princess of Wales title could become the Queen Mother later in life. "When [Prince] George is King (if Catherine is still alive), she can choose to be styled as HM Queen Catherine, the Queen Mother," according to Marlene Koenig.