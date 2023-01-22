Dolly Parton says an actress would need her spirit to play her on screen

Dolly Parton talked about the requirements an actress would need to have in order to play her on-screen in a recent interview. Dolly shared that an actress would need to have her spirit and achieve her look to portray her, as reported by Fox News.

Dolly said, "Well I don't know. I think when it gets to that point we'll be auditioning a lot of different people. And we'll just have to see. Well, she would need to have my spirit, I would think. She'd have to look the part. She'd have to be a little over-exaggerated … That would be pretty easy, even a boy could do that."

She further added how the idea of her biopic formed, "I've been…talking about doing my Broadway musical, and we were really, really way out ahead, and then the Covid hit … That changed my mind about a whole lot of things. I do intend someday to be on Broadway, but I'm thinking now that I might do my life story as a feature…Maybe possibly even a musical feature….So we're in talks about that."