Beyoncé attracted many A-list stars to her starry '$24million performance' night: Check out the list and images

Beyoncé mesmerised the arena with her $24 million performance at the grand opening of the Atlantis The Royal Grand hotel in Dubai on Saturday, January 21, that was attended by A-list stars.

As per Daily Mail, model, Letitia Wright turned up in a bright pink dress with a diamanté spaghetti strap. Rebel Wilson took to the opening in a bright green dress with a chunky black belt around the waist.

Millie Mackintosh turned heads in a shiny full-length fitted bronze gown as she held hands with her husband Hugo Taylor. Liam Payne turned up in a black satin shirt and smart trousers, with new girlfriend Kate Cassidy who opted for a lime green floor-length gown.

Supermodel Kendall Jenner was a vision in a figure-hugging satin gown featuring a unique chain halter-neck strap with gold lips across the neckline.

Actress Michelle Keegan put on a very leggy display in a petite rouge strapless mini dress as she showed up with husband Mark Wright.

Boxer Amir Khan attended the star-studded event in a black turtle neck jumper with a black suit. His wife Faryal Makhdoom was by his side in an eye-catching long dress that showed off her toned stomach as it cut out on either side of her waist.

Bar Rafaeli, Halle Bailey, Corey Stokes, Ellen Pompeo and husband, Chris Ivory and actress Patricia Contreras.

Beyoncé's own entourage including husband Jay Z, children Blue Ivory, Rumi Carter and Sir Carter, and parents Tina Knowles, and Mathew Knowles.



