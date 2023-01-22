Netflix 'The Glory' star Song Hye Kyo shares one regret while filming the series

Netflix K-drama The Glory amassed a high number of streamers for its new first season, however the star of the show, Song Hye Kyo, recently revealed that she had some regrets from it.

On January 18, Elle Korea magazine asked The Glory star Song Hye Kyo if she has any regrets while filming the show, the actress admitted, "It was my first time acting in this genre. All the scenes were hard at the beginning of the filming."

According to Koreaboo, In order to do everything up to par, the actress questioned everything she was doing, and because of that, she wished that she could redo some of the earlier scenes with another round of filming.

After watching the series herself, Song Hye Kyo shared that she realised that she has done justice to the show and flaunted a proud smile during the interview, "I think I did my best."



