David, Victoria Beckham to bid farewell to Cotswolds home because of Brooklyn?

File Footage

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have planned to give up their beloved Cotswolds mansion because of Brooklyn Beckham’s move to the U.S.



An insider told Heat Magazine that the lovebirds wanted all their kids to stay at the mansion when they grow up but since Brooklyn left the place, their dream has been shattered.

The couple, who lives in their £31 million London mansion, often spends their weekends at the Costwolds property, worth nearly £6 million.

“They had this vision that when the kids grew up, there would be lots of room for them to stay there with their families,” the insider said.

“But now Brooklyn’s in America and there’s the ongoing rift with him and Nicola, Vic feels it’s something she has to move on from.

“She doesn’t even want her other children to have landmark celebrations there, like Brooklyn did, as she’s superstitious about it,” the insider added.

The source continued: “Vic loved her country escapes, but now the kids are growing up and moving out, it’s not the same. It’s bittersweet. but she feels they need to move on.”

Previously, it was reported that David and Victoria are said to have taken issue with the increase in noisy traffic and also have some security concerns with the place and hence decided to relocate.

The outlet also shared that it is not certain whether the couple will rent the house or sell it.