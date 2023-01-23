 
Prince William will be King after 20 years?

Royal fans have expressed their wish to see Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton as the King and Queen respectively instead of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.

As the palace announced the plans of King Charles coronation in May, fans turned to social media to express their true feelings.

One fan commented, “I’d like to see William and Kate as king and queen.”

Another said, “Sorry, won’t be watching any coronations until William and Kate are crowned.”

Commenting on it, one said, “You can wait 20 years, William will have his turn.”

“Can we just skip to William and Kate?,” said another royal fan.

“I had a dream that William becomes king,” said one more fan.

