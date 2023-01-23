PTI to kick off street protests over selection of Punjab interim CM

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses a televised address in Lahore on January 23, 2023. — Screengrab via YouTube/PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced Monday that his party would take to the streets tomorrow (Tuesday) against Mohsin Naqvi's appointment as Punjab's caretaker chief minister, vowing that he would not accept a "corrupt" person in such a high-ranking post.



“Mohsin Naqvi will bring all those people who are our staunch opponents,” the former prime minister said during a televised address.





Continuing his tirade against the newly-appointed Naqvi, Khan said: “When I was in power, I received a report about a man who tried the most to topple [PTI’s] government. His name was Mohsin Naqvi. The intelligence bureau also gave a report on his activities.”

The deposed prime minister, whose government was toppled last April due to a no-confidence motion against him, censured the Punjab interim chief minister for his association with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

“What would be the reputation of a man whom Zardari takes as his son? Naqvi neither possesses the moral standards nor the impartiality,” Khan said.

The PTI leader also deplored the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to appoint the media mogul as chief executive of the country’s biggest province.

“The standards of our democracy have degraded so much that no one trusts the government to conduct transparent elections. The basic reason behind a caretaker government is its neutrality.”

The former premier lamented that the names proposed for the interim CM slot by his party were all rejected.

“We chose Nasir Khosa’s name thinking they will like it. Ahmed Sukhera was the cabinet secretary at the time, we thought there wouldn’t be an objection to him too. Naveed Akram Cheema was also [Prime Minister] Shehbaz Sharif’s secretary. But they rejected all our names.”

‘Most dishonest ECP’



Lashing out at the country's top election organising authority, the PTI chairman said that he had never seen such a dishonest ECP in his life. “Every decision of this ECP comes against us.”

He added that they moved the top court against the judgements of the ECP eight times and the apex court nullified the verdicts of the electoral watchdogs.

Terming the Toshakhana case as a “big joke”, the deposed prime minister said that the incumbent government provided all the details about him in the case but when the court sought a record, they say “it is secret”.

He also accused PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Zardari of stealing vehicles from Toshakhana.

More to follow...