Pakistan, US to optimise bilateral, military ties

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu (right) in a meeting with Commander of US Air Forces Central Command Lt Gen Alexus Grynkewich in Islamabad on January 23, 2023. — PID

Pakistan and the United States have agreed to further optimise military-to-military ties, particularly in training and operational domains.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and Commander of US Air Forces Central Command Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich in Islamabad on Monday.

The two met in the former’s office to discuss a number of critical issues, including the regional security situation, and the possibility of enhancing bilateral and defence cooperation.

The visiting US dignitary lauded Pakistan’s efforts in promoting regional peace and vowed to enhance cooperation in a variety of fields.

He also lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) personnel and the exceptional progress made by the PAF over the years, especially through indigenisation.

Moreover, the US commander, during his visit, offered heartfelt condolences to the people of Pakistan over the loss of life amidst the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan, while appreciating the efforts put in by the PAF for relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims.

Speaking on the occasion, the air chief underscored the cordial relations enjoyed by both countries and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the two strategic partners.

Additionally, Marshal Zaheer shared his vision of modernising the PAF to meet the evolving security and geo-political challenges with his American counterpart.

“Pakistan values its strong diplomatic, economic, and defence relations with the United States of America which are based on convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace, security and stability,” he said.