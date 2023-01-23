 
entertainment
Monday Jan 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Netflix to release 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile' in February 2023 but only in few selective regions: Find out the regions

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 23, 2023

Netflix to release Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile in February 2023 but only in few selective regions: Find out the regions

Netflix is slated to release Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, in February 2023, but only in selected regions.

The movie is set in New York City and centers around a crocodile, who is struggling to adjust to the bustling city, although he can't talk, he an sing.

The animated musical hybrid movie features the vocal talents of Shawn Mendes and also stars Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley, Scoot McNairy, and Brett Gelman.

According to What's on Netflix, the streaming giant's deal with Sony, allows it to retain the incoming movies for 18 months before heading to Disney services (whether Hulu or Disney+).

Mostly Sony movies take 120 days to come to Netflix, however, in some instances, the number of days can exceed that.

Since Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile was released in October 2022. The outlet has confirmed that is coming to Netflix U.S. exactly 120 days following its theatrical release on February 4th, 2023. The date is the same for Netflix India.

Unfortunately, regions like the United Kingdom, most of Europe, and Latin America will have to wait 2 to 4 years.

More From Entertainment:

Brooklyn Beckham spotted sporting dad David Beckham's old England football shirt on day out with Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham spotted sporting dad David Beckham's old England football shirt on day out with Nicola Peltz
North West meets new stepmother Bianca Censori-West for dinner, after shock marriage with Kanye West

North West meets new stepmother Bianca Censori-West for dinner, after shock marriage with Kanye West

King Charles coronation 'absolutely in chaos' due to Prince Andrew's latest move

King Charles coronation 'absolutely in chaos' due to Prince Andrew's latest move
Prince William, Kate Middleton read Harry's memoir Spare? Viral photo stuns fans

Prince William, Kate Middleton read Harry's memoir Spare? Viral photo stuns fans
Sean Penn will premiere doc he filmed in Ukraine at Berlin film festival

Sean Penn will premiere doc he filmed in Ukraine at Berlin film festival
Prince Harry’s ‘suicide’ training claims: The Duke's 'nonsense' sparks reactions

Prince Harry’s ‘suicide’ training claims: The Duke's 'nonsense' sparks reactions
Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez attends Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez attends Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia
Prince Andrew's pal Ghislaine Maxwell claims authorities 'let Epstein die'

Prince Andrew's pal Ghislaine Maxwell claims authorities 'let Epstein die'
Tim Allen reacts to Pamela Anderson claim on 'Home Improvement'

Tim Allen reacts to Pamela Anderson claim on 'Home Improvement'
Spotify to trim 6 percent of workforce, content head to depart

Spotify to trim 6 percent of workforce, content head to depart
King Charles' reaction to 'Spare' is a slap in the face for the Duke

King Charles' reaction to 'Spare' is a slap in the face for the Duke
‘Congratulations Prince Harry’

‘Congratulations Prince Harry’