Tuesday Jan 24 2023
Netflix movie ‘Blonde’ roasted with eight Razzie nominations

Tuesday Jan 24, 2023

LOS ANGELES: “Blonde,” a biographical film that explores the exploitation of Marilyn Monroe, led this year's Razzie nominations with eight nods, including one for worst picture, while multiple Oscar winner Tom Hanks landed in the worst actor and worst supporting actor race.

In their 43rd year, the Razzies deliver some tough love to movies, screenplays, directors and more with critical jabs meant to offer a humorous counterpoint to the Oscars.

"Blonde" received a Razzie nomination for worst picture, two nominations for worst supporting actors, two for worst screen couples, as well as nods for worst remake, worst director and worst screenplay.

New York Times Film critic Manohla Dargis wrote: “Given all the indignities and horrors that Marilyn Monroe endured during her 36 years, it is a relief that she didn’t have to suffer through the vulgarities of ‘Blonde,’ the latest necrophiliac entertainment to exploit her.”

The Razzies also did not favor Hanks this season, nominating him for worst actor as Geppetto in Disney’s “Pinocchio” and worst supporting actor as Colonel Tom Parker in “Elvis.”

