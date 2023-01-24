 
Showbiz
Tuesday Jan 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Zeeshan Ayyub extends support to 'RRR' ahead of Oscars 2023 nominations

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 24, 2023

Zeeshan believes RRR nomination in Oscars and winning the same will help attracting more International audience to Indian cinemas
Zeeshan believes 'RRR' nomination in Oscars and winning the same will help attracting more International audience to Indian cinemas'

Actor Zeeshan Ayyub has extended his support ahead of RRR’s nomination in Oscars 2023, says that it’s nomination in the Academy Awards and wining the same will help drag more international audience to the Indian cinema.

While talking about the film he added: “RRR making buzz in the West is definitely a really good thing. However, personally, I don’t feel that recognition from the West is that important. Hum logo ko bhi samaj aata hi hai which are good films and which are not. 

"But having said that, if RRR gets nominated for Oscars and goes on to win, it will open a really big door like what happened with Korean films after Parasite. It will be really, really helpful for the whole country, the kind of cinema we are producing.”

He further supports Shaunak Sen’s all That Breathes which is also shortlisted for the final nominations in the Oscars. Zeeshan says: “Obviously, RRR is there. But at the same time, I would also talk about films like All That Breathes by Shaunak Sen, the documentary film. So, I think, now the kind of content that India’s producing, is getting recognized there."

He also admitted that he really loves the film the Telugu filmmakers are making. Even though, there is a certain section of society that disagrees with the nominations but he believes that people should celebrate such moments rather than initiating a controversy, reports News18.

More From Showbiz:

'Pathaan' sets new record in advance booking, breaks record of 'War'

'Pathaan' sets new record in advance booking, breaks record of 'War'
Luv Ranjan reveals why he often portray females as 'antagonists' in his films

Luv Ranjan reveals why he often portray females as 'antagonists' in his films
Sharman Joshi talks about playing the role of a 'pregnant' man in next film

Sharman Joshi talks about playing the role of a 'pregnant' man in next film
Jemima interested in 'mentoring' young Pakistani filmmakers

Jemima interested in 'mentoring' young Pakistani filmmakers
Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding: Alia Bhatt, Anushka, Kareena shower love on the newly-weds

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding: Alia Bhatt, Anushka, Kareena shower love on the newly-weds
Sukesh Chandrasekhar releases official statement against Nora Fatehi

Sukesh Chandrasekhar releases official statement against Nora Fatehi

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are officially married, Athiya shares pictures on Instagram

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are officially married, Athiya shares pictures on Instagram

Nawazuddin Sidduiqi's wife Aaliya reacts to FIR filed against her by Mehrunisa Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Sidduiqi's wife Aaliya reacts to FIR filed against her by Mehrunisa Siddiqui

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married in an intimate ceremony at Khandala

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married in an intimate ceremony at Khandala

Shraddha Kapoor thanks Luv Ranjan for not casting Kartik Aaryan in TJMM

Shraddha Kapoor thanks Luv Ranjan for not casting Kartik Aaryan in TJMM
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's mother files an FIR against his wife Aaliya over property dispute

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's mother files an FIR against his wife Aaliya over property dispute

Anurag Kashyap praises Alaya F and Karan Mehta

Anurag Kashyap praises Alaya F and Karan Mehta