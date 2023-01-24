Julian Sands' famliy thanks 'heroic team' on their efforts to search him

 
Julian Sands' family showed gratitude to the rescue team for their heroic efforts on eleventh day of the search operation for the missing actor.

The rescue operation is being carried out until now near Mt. Baldy in California, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

"As we enter day 11 of the search for Julian Sands on Mt. Baldy, we are reminded of the sheer determination & selflessness of all of the people who have aided in this search," authorities said in a release.

Julian's family also appreciated the ongoing, search operation and rescue efforts, which have included both ground and air crews.

"Our heartfelt thanks to the compassionate members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department who are coordinating the search for our beloved Julian, not least the heroic search teams listed below who are braving difficult conditions on the ground and in the air to bring Julian home," Julian's family wrote.

"We are deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support."

Sands was reported missing around two weeks ago as he did not return to his vehicle after hiking in the San Gabriel Mountains, roughly one hour outside of Los Angeles.

Mt. Baldy Resort was closed Monday due to "high winds" with a forecast showing "winds subsiding by the end of the day."

The Warlock actor, 65, was reported missing on January13, 2023 at around 7:30 p.m. in the Mount Baldy area.

Ground crews searched for Sands on Saturday near the Baldy Bowl, but they were forced to call off the search due to avalanche risk and worsening weather conditions.

