Tuesday Jan 24 2023
'The Last of Us' game UK sales spike 238% amid HBO series

Tuesday Jan 24, 2023

HBO's series The Last of Us debuted strong viewership and drove the Playstation game's demand in UK sales.

As per GamesIndustry.biz, the PS5 remake of the game, titled, The Last of Us Part 1, reemerged in the UK sales charts landing at the 20th spot after experiencing a 238% spike in sales for the week of January 21, 2023.

The game's PS4 predecessor, The Last of Us: Remastered, likewise registered an impressive jump of 322% in sales.

Meanwhile, the Pedro Pascal-starrer apocalypse show's first episode smashed HBO records, garnering over 4.7 million viewers tuning in for the premiere.

The massive number tuned in for the video game adaptation makes the second-best debut in the last decade of HBO, only behind by the Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon. 

