Tuesday Jan 24 2023
King Charles, Prince Andrew's 'fractured relationship' unrepairable?

Tuesday Jan 24, 2023

Since King Charles III ascended to the throne following Queen Elizabeth's demise at the age of 96 last year in September, the royal family's crisis has seemingly grown.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's persistent attacks on their royal relatives have also added fuel to the fire.

Some royal fans also begun to analyse the lives of royals after Andrew, Harry and Meghan's exit form the Firm.

In 2016, it was reported that Queen Elizabeth II had decided not to make Eugenie and Beatrice ‘working royals’ which bitterly divided their dad Andrew with his brother, now King Charles III.

Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal patronages and military titles by the late Queen over his alleged sex scandal.

The Duke of York is cut off from friends and “becoming a recluse” after being accused of sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre.  Andrew is now reportedly weighing up a legal bid to overturn the multimillion-pound settlement reached with her.

According to some, King Charles and Andrew's 'fractured relationship' does not seem to be repaired anytime soon as the Duke wants to regain his royal status while the monarch is not interested to give him any royal role as it could further damage the Firm's reputation amid ongoing crisis within the family.

