Sarah Michelle Gellar disregards Kelly Ripa’s ‘career advice’ about 'not moving to California'

Sarah Michelle Gellar has recently confessed that she ignored her All My Children co-star’s suggestion about shifting to California.



During the latest episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday, Sarah, who is currently busy promoting her new TV Wolf Pack, recalled how she decided to quit the show to shift to California in the mid-90s, but her show’s co-star and friend Kelly had discouraged her.

On the same show, Kelly pointed out that she’s happy that Sarah did not pay heed to her “career advice”.

“When she was on All My Children and leaving, she said, ‘I’m going out to California,’” said the 52-year-old.

Kelly remembered saying to Sarah, “What? There’s nothing in California. What are you talking about? You don’t want to go out to California as a young starlet.”

“What do you think? You think you’re going to become a star? You’re going to stay here where the work is! Theater! Television!” stated Kelly.

Kelly mentioned, “Sarah was like, ‘You’re wrong’.”

“I am so glad she didn’t listen. She did it! She was like, ‘Hold my beer, I’m going to go be a star, “added Kelly.

Nevertheless, Sarah did have a successful career on both movies and television. She rose to fame with her iconic character Buffy in Buffy The Vampire Slayer, which had run for six years.

Sarah was also featured in hit movies including Cruel Intentions, The Grudge, Scooby-Doo and I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Later, Sarah took a hiatus from the industry for a while. However, she returned last year with dark-humoured comedy Do Revenge on Netflix.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sarah will next be seen in Wolf Pack, slated to premiere on January 26 on Paramount+.