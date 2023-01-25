 
Wednesday Jan 25 2023
Prince Harry recalls first official meeting with 'Other Woman' Camilla

Wednesday Jan 25, 2023

Prince Harry is walking down memory lane as he recalls his introduction to Camilla.

After Princess Diana’s death, the Duke of Sussex recalls his father was keen on marrying his ladylove Camilla.

In his memoir ‘Spare’, Harry notes how their father arranged individual meetings of both him and William with their to-be step mother.

The Duke writes how after William, ‘my turn came next.’

“I told myself: No big deal. Just like getting an injection. Close your eyes, over before you know it. I have a dim recollection of Camilla being just as calm (or bored) as me. Neither of us much fretted about the other’s opinion. She wasn’t my mother, and I wasn’t her biggest hurdle. In other words, I wasn’t the Heir. This bit with me was mere formality,” Harry writes in his book.

“I wonder what we found to talk about. Horses, probably. Camilla loved them, and I knew how to ride. Hard to think of any other subject we might’ve scrounged up. I recall wondering, right before the tea, if she’d be mean to me. If she’d be like all the wicked stepmothers in storybooks. But she wasn’t. Like Willy, I did feel real gratitude for that,” he adds.

