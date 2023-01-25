Britney Spears, Sam Asghari reportedly moving back to her Thousand Oaks home

Britney Spears is moving back to her Thousand Oaks home with husband Sam Asghari as the couple is looking to the sell their $11.8 million Calabasas, California mansion.

The couple had bought the house shortly after their surprise June 2022 nuptials.

“Britney and Sam are living in her Thousand Oaks home full time while her new home that they purchased is being sold,” a source close to the couple revealed to HollywoodLife.

The source added, “She always preferred this home and she never really vibed with the new house. It has nothing to do with the location of her sons or anything like that.”

Britney’s new house is located in the same neighbourhood as her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, where her teenage sons, Sean and Jayden, live.

“It is simply that Britney feels safe in her Thousand Oaks house, and she has so many memories there. To her, this house felt like home, and it is where they are currently living,” the insider concluded.

Thousand Oaks, California

According to TMZ, earlier this week, Spears has listed the property “off market” for her own privacy which means that people won’t be able to go and view the house. The outlet also reported that Spears is currently looking at applications and may be looking to sell as soon as next month for her $12million asking price.

She is said to be unhappy with Calabasas because it's “too big” and doesn’t offer her enough privacy.

Meanwhile, Britney bought her 13,264-square-foot Thousand Oaks home in 2015 for $7.4 million and married Sam there.