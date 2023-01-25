 
Showbiz
Wednesday Jan 25 2023
'Pathaan' leaked online a day before theatrical release: Report

Wednesday Jan 25, 2023

'Pathaan' leaked online a day before theatrical release: Report

Shah Rukh Khan's most anticipated film Pathaan has been leaked online a day before its theatrical release.

According to the ETimes Entertainment report, the movie was already available to download on Filmyzilla and Filmywap.

In an earlier tweet, the makers of the film urged fans to watch the film in the cinemas only and wrote that “All set for the biggest action spectacle? A humble request to everyone to refrain from recording any videos, sharing them online and giving out any spoilers. Experience Pathaan only in cinemas."

Yash Raj Films, the film production also posted a video of the film's female lead Deepika Padukone requesting the audience to refrain from giving out any spoilers of the film online.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif also took to her Instagram account to urge fans to not give out spoilers ahead of the release of the action-packed film.

She wrote that "My friend Pathaan is on a dangerous mission. It is very important in the interest of national security that you don't reveal anything about this. You are all part of this classified mission now."

