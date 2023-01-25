 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 25 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles Crown Estate launches legal action against Elon Musk’s Twitter

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 25, 2023

King Charles Crown Estate launches legal action against Elon Musk’s Twitter
King Charles Crown Estate launches legal action against Elon Musk’s Twitter

The Crown Estate, which manages the property portfolio owned by Britain’s King Charles, is taking legal action against Elon Musk’s Twitter over unpaid rent.

According to AFP, the Crown Estate, a company that manages land and property belonging to the British monarchy, said it has launched legal action at the High Court for rental arrears on an office space close to Piccadilly Circus.

A representative said that it had contacted Twitter previously and is currently in discussions with the company.

Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, bought Twitter for $44 billion (£35 billion) in October last year.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the landlord of Twitter´s San Francisco headquarters has sued the company for allegedly failing to pay almost $6.8 million in rent for December and January.

Twitter has a London office in a complex on Air Street called Air W1, whose landlord is the Crown Estate.

Twitter UK began using this office in 2014, according to Companies House, which gives this as its registered address.

The Crown Estate is an independently managed portfolio of land, property and other assets belonging to the monarchy.

Its commercial income goes to the Treasury and the monarch receives an annual allowance of 15 percent of its profits called the Sovereign Grant.

The Crown Estate says it owns more than 2.6 million square feet (241,550 square metres) of office space in central London.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton to be ‘overwhelmed’ with royal responsibilities

Kate Middleton to be ‘overwhelmed’ with royal responsibilities
Netflix 'Fauda' attracts Arab world amid new season

Netflix 'Fauda' attracts Arab world amid new season

YG Entertainment is planning to shell out million dollars to BLACKPINK to renew contract: Report

YG Entertainment is planning to shell out million dollars to BLACKPINK to renew contract: Report
BTS' V makes ARMY emotional when talking about bandmate Jin

BTS' V makes ARMY emotional when talking about bandmate Jin
Meghan Markle ‘uncharacteristic’ absence after Prince Harry book raises eyebrows

Meghan Markle ‘uncharacteristic’ absence after Prince Harry book raises eyebrows
Kylie Jenner's raw emotions since Travis Scott split unearthed by insiders

Kylie Jenner's raw emotions since Travis Scott split unearthed by insiders
Netflix's top 10 globally trending movies, series: Full list

Netflix's top 10 globally trending movies, series: Full list
Kaia Gerber talks about her ‘Nepo baby’ status: ‘won't deny the privilege’

Kaia Gerber talks about her ‘Nepo baby’ status: ‘won't deny the privilege’
Gisele Bündchen is focusing on career, ‘starting over’ in ‘good frame of mind’

Gisele Bündchen is focusing on career, ‘starting over’ in ‘good frame of mind’
Paris Hilton spills the beans on tell-all memoir: ‘This book is my life story’

Paris Hilton spills the beans on tell-all memoir: ‘This book is my life story’
Paris Hilton becomes first-time mom to baby boy with Carter Reum

Paris Hilton becomes first-time mom to baby boy with Carter Reum
Jana Kramer breaks down ‘terror’ over blending families: ‘What about my kids’

Jana Kramer breaks down ‘terror’ over blending families: ‘What about my kids’