'The Last of Us' star teases second season on the cards

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey said the show's popularity might set renewal chances high.

According to BBC, the 19-year-old said, "If people keep watching, I think [a second series] is pretty likely. It's down to the guys at HBO."

"There's nothing confirmed yet, so we'll have to wait and see," she added.

Based on the super-hit PlayStation game, the show has been called "the best video game adaptation ever".

It follows the journey of a man and a teenage girl as they travel through the US during a zombie apocalypse.

Ramsey said, "The Last of Us is essentially about a man called Joel who meets this little, brassy, foul-mouthed kid called Ellie.

"The two of them form an unlikely bond that ends up being stronger than anything else."

The Worst of Witch star started acting as a child, initially in amateur theatre groups.

Ramsey plays the lead role of Ellie with fellow Game of Thrones star Pedro Pascal in the HBO show.