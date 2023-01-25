'Rick and Morty' Adult Swim cuts ties with Justin Roiland after his arrest

'Rick and Morty' Adult Swim cut ties with Justin Roiland after his arrest

Adult Swim severd ties with Rick and Morty's creator and voice actor Justin Roiland after he was arrested over domestic voilence allegations.

Rick and Morty is already been renewed for a seventh season by Adult Swim, but not all members of the cast are going to be returning.

Adult Swim on January 24, 2023 made an announcement about cutting ties with the show's creator.



Roiland was arrested on January 12, 2023, in Orange Country, California reported NBC, he was arrested over the allegations of domestic assault.



The streaming platform reassured fans that the show will still return for the season 7, with new voice actors coming to take over the titular roles.

Though the announcement tweet does not enable replies, fans took to the quote retweets to share their reaction.

A few fans also suggested other actors like Billy West or Seth MacFarlane to do the voices, while, others were convinced that this announcement meant the end of the show.

Rick and Morty is created by by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland.

The show deals with metaphysics and philosophy, it follows Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty on their increasingly bizarre adventures across the multiverse.

Adult Swims animated series has made a name for itself because of its crude humor and intriguing plotline.