Rebel Wilson reacts to Dubai trip criticism in THIS way

Rebel Wilson shrugged off criticism on social media from her recent Dubai trip.

The Hustle star irked followers when she shared pictures of her appearance at the new Atlantis The Royal resort opening ceremony, where Beyonce reportedly paid a whopping amount of $34 million for the performance.

The 42-year-old shared photos of her lavish trip on Instagram, featuring in alluring attire and posing with her partner, Ramona Agruma, on a balcony.

The Senior Year star captioned the post with two love hearts while tagging the lavish hotel.





Meanwhile, the star's fans called her out for hypocrisy that she was promoting Dubai and the United Arab Emirates, where homosexuality is a grave crime.

"Aren't you a member of the LGBTQ+ community? The hypocrisy of it all" wrote one.

"Human rights? LGBT? Unfollowing now," said another.

"Uhm, they kill our kind over there. Why are you promoting this?" another outraged fan wrote.