Prince William feels 'very betrayed' by Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Prince William's rift seems to be unrepairable as the two brothers are finding it impossible to make amends.



The Prince of Wales feels "very betrayed" by his younger brother and still finds it very difficult to speak about the Duke with whom he would be very close.

Harry's tell-all memoir Spare has also added fuel to the already tense situation as the book contains several bombshell claims about William.

According to royal correspondent Charles Rae, speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, William is in a difficult position because the brothers used to be "so close".

Rae added: "I think it has been and still is very difficult for William in particular to speak out, not just about the particular accusations against the Prince of Wales, but for the very fact that both William and Harry were so close.

"I also believe William feels very betrayed by his younger brother, who may well harbour the same feelings of betrayal by his older brother."



Rae also reckoned: "Princess Diana would be appalled at the way things have turned out. However, I doubt very much that she would have allowed it to get to this level of bitterness if she was alive, particularly between her sons. She always tried to ensure that both boys were treated fairly. She would never allow other members of the family to show favouritism to William, as the heir to the detriment of the spare."

The expert continued: "Harry from a very young age always knew he would never be king, but Diana had hoped that Harry would be in a unique position to support his brother when he is king. But unfortunately, Harry, who should have been William’s wingman, has turned into his hitman."