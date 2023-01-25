Imran Khan fires fresh salvo at govt, institutions

In a fresh round of criticism, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday slammed the state institutions after his party's senior leader, Fawad Chaudhry, was arrested in a sedition case.

In a televised press conference, the PTI chief has said that the nation is looking to the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial for justice — which has been a far-fetched idea after the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) took over the reins.

Fawad was arrested from his residence earlier today after he publicly "threatened" the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a media talk outside Imran Khan's residence in Zaman Park a day ago.

Speaking to the media at a court in Lahore, where the police presented him for obtaining remand, Fawad said that he is "proud" of the case that has been registered against him.

As PTI workers protested at GT Road in Jhelum, the police also rounded up Fawad's brother Faraz Chaudhry. However, a local magistrate released him on bail after a brief detention.

More to follow...