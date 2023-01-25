 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 25 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles, Princess Anne need to know what astrologer says about them

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 25, 2023

An Astrologer, who's first prediction about more royal births in 2023 has come true with Princess Engine's pregnancy, has also revealed her top forecasts about senior members of the royal family, including King Charles, Princess Anne for the year.

Jemima Packington, who predicts the future using asparagus, has successfully predicted major events such as Brexit, as well as Harry and Meghan stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family and Queen Elizabeth's death.

Predicting about the royals, the Asparamancer has said there will be a health scare for Princess Anne. The King Charles III Coronation will be a joyous occasion for all those participating.

The fortune teller also claims that King Charles III will hand over the reign to Prince William anytime soon.

The astrologer says Princess Royal will have a health scare which will show the public just what a hard-working and dedicated member of the Royal Family she is and not to be taken for granted.

Packington claims to have divine knowledge of the future by tossing spears into the air and interpreting how they land. In 2019, she correctly predicted cricket success for England, Big Brother returning to our screens and US romantic musical ‘A Star is Born’ winning an Oscar.

