Jacob Elordi admits becoming an actor because of Heath Ledger

Jacob Elordi to star in 'Wuthering Heights' alongside Margot Robbie

Frankenstein star Jacob Elordi has unveiled how he turned to acting in the first place.

The 28-year-old confessed that he was quite loud as a kid and his parents didn’t know what to do with him.

After one of his teachers cast him in a play at school, he immediately figured out what he wanted to do in life.

The Saltburn actor opened, "I was quite loud as a kid, which is every actors’ thing. They didn’t know what to do with me. There was a teacher at school, Mrs. McMahon, who decided to cast me as the cat in The Cat in the Hat musical."

"As soon as I was singing and dancing with the big hat on, I knew that that was what I wanted to do”, he added.

Meanwhile, The Dark Knight actor Heath Ledger, who got popular for playing Joker in the Christopher Nolan film, was also one of the reason Elordi became an actor.

In an interview with Variety, the Kissing Booth star revealed, "I also saw Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight when I was about 12. I realised he was from Australia and then the cog started turning that this could be a viable thing for me to do."

At present, Jacob has been receiving massive recognition for playing the creature in Frankenstein.

He will be featuring next in film Wuthering Heights alongside Barbie famed Margot Robbie.