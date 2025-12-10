Taylor Swift begins 36th birthday countdown with gal pals

Taylor Swift is ringing into her 36th birthday early with a girls’ night out.

The Cruel Summer hitmaker kicked off her upcoming birthday festivities with her gal pal Este Haim.

On Tuesday, December 9, the 14-time Grammy winner was spotted out and about with her friend as the two enjoyed a dinner date at an upscale eatery in New York.

Swift, who will turn 36 on December 13, was photographed with Haim while arriving at Chez Margaux in the Big Apple.

The Eras Tour star was bundled up in a black high-necked top, layered with an oversized black Louis Vuitton coat and knee-high black boots.

She completed her look with a pair of sheer black stockings, a cranberry manicure and discreet hoop earrings.

Travis Kelce’s fiancee put on her signature bright red lipstick and styled her locks in loose waves.

As for her fellow musician, Haim rocked a navy blue trench coat over what appeared to be a black dress.

She coupled her outfit with a pair of copper-toned stiletto heels and pulled back her tresses in a casual ponytail.

Swift’s outing with the 39-year-old marked the latest in a string of high-profile appearances the pop icon made recently.

Last month, The Fate of Ophelia songstress stepped out with Sabrina Carpenter for dinner at The Corner Store. Prior to her outing with the Espresso hitmaker, Swift, 35, was spotted with Gigi Hadid at members only club Zero Bond in New York City.